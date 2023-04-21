Tanzania pledges full support for the construction of a commercial and logistics center

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Thursday pledged the government’s full support for the construction of a modern commercial and logistics center invested by a Chinese company in Dar es Salaam, the economic hub of Tanzania.

The mega project, known as East Africa Commercial and Logistics Center, is aimed at transforming Tanzania’s economy. It is being developed by the East Africa Commercial and Logistics Center (EACLC), whose holding company is Weihai Huatan Supply Chain Management Company Ltd.

“I have been impressed with the progress made toward the construction of the project, and I urge Tanzanians to support the project that will create 15,000 direct jobs, over 50,000 indirect jobs, and stimulate the country’s economic development,” said Majaliwa shortly after he had inspected the construction progress of the project.

Majaliwa also commended China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) for what he described as “a good start with the construction work.” He assured both local and foreign investors that the government will continue improving the investment environment to attract more investors.

Suo Peng, charge d’Affaires ad interim of the Chinese embassy in Tanzania, said he was optimistic that the government of Tanzania will continue to give stronger support to Chinese investors and provide a more stable, transparent and convenient business environment.

Suo added the Chinese embassy will encourage more Chinese enterprises to invest in Tanzania, import more agricultural products from Tanzania, and promote Tanzania’s industrialization drive.

The center will have a combined floor space of 75,000 square meters upon completion and begin trial operation in July 2024, according to a corporate brochure. Enditem