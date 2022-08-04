Tanzania pledges to promote investments in energy to spur economic growth

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Wednesday pledged to promote investments in the energy sector to spur economic growth.

“The government will continue to remove bottlenecks that frustrate investments in the energy sector,” Majaliwa said when he officially opened the Tanzania Energy Congress in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

The Tanzania Energy Sector is a global event bringing together senior government leaders, business leaders, including investors, and those with interests in the energy sector to discuss potential opportunities as well as remedies for challenges that internal and external forces create.

The Prime Minister told over 1,000 delegates from around the world that investments in the energy sector, including oil and gas, will greatly help in the development of the economy of the east African nation.

January Makamba, the Minister for Energy, said the agenda of the congress organized by Ocean Business Partners covered a wide range of areas in the energy sector, from electricity generation, transmission and distribution to petroleum exploration, natural gas production and distribution to the final consumers exemplified by power plants, industries and household use.

“We will also be informed of the huge potential that Tanzania has in terms of energy resources such hydro, geothermal, natural gas and biomass,” said Makamba. Enditem