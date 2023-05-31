Tanzania pledges to reinforce support for diaspora

The government of Tanzania on Tuesday promised to continue creating an enabling environment to encourage and facilitate the participation of Tanzanians in the diaspora to contribute to national development.

Stergomena Lawrence Tax, the minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, said her ministry has finalized preparations for a digital system for collecting and storing information about the diaspora.

She announced measures aimed at supporting the diaspora when she presented in parliament her ministry’s budget estimates for the 2023/2024 financial year.

The official said the system called Diaspora Digital Hub was launched on May 22, 2023, to enable the government to obtain correct information about the number of Tanzanians in the diaspora, their locations, skills and experience.

“The system would also enable the diaspora to access information about opportunities and services available in the public and private sectors in the country,” she told the House in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania.

Tanzanians in the diaspora have shown remarkable response in terms of financial remittances, and investment in economic and social sectors in the country, said the official, adding that the diaspora sent financial remittances home amounting to 1.1 billion U.S. dollars last year, compared to 569.3 million U.S. dollars they remitted home in the preceding year. Enditem