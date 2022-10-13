Tanzania pledges to strengthen protection of girls against gender-based violence

Tanzanian authorities have pledged to strengthen the protection of girls against gender-based violence as they marked the International Day of the Girl Child.

Dorothy Gwajima, the minister of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, said in a statement Tuesday that the government would ensure girls are protected against child marriages, poor learning opportunities, violence and discrimination.

The International Day of the Girl Child is an annual and internationally recognized observance on Oct. 11 that empowers girls and amplifies their voices.

Gwajima urged all citizens to rally behind the government toward the protection of girls, saying the girls should not be subjected to degrading treatment such as female genital mutilation. She said the government has created 1,184 girl child care centers in 17 mainland regions for providing education in girls’ upbringing.

The International Day of the Girl Child acknowledges the importance, power, and potential of adolescent girls by encouraging the opening up of more opportunities for them. Enditem