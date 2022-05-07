Tanzania pledges to support local innovators to spur industrialization

The government of Tanzania on Wednesday pledged to support local innovators, saying innovation stands a better chance of accelerating the nation’s industrialization agenda.

The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Eliamani Sedoyeka, said the government will set aside 5.5 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 2.4 million U.S. dollars) in the 2022/2023 financial year that begins on July 1, 2022 and ends on June 30, 2023 for supporting local innovators.

He told a news conference in the capital Dodoma ahead of the 2022 Innovation Week Tanzania that runs from May 15 to May 25 that the government is committed to encouraging new innovations.

Sedoyeka said the government acknowledges that science innovation is very important in improving national development.

Over 200 innovators have been identified since the Innovation Week Tanzania started in 2019, he said, adding that the week will this year be held in 16 regions of Tanzania mainland.

The Innovation Week Tanzania is a platform for innovation stakeholders to share, learn, collaborate and transform Tanzania through innovation.

It is organized by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in collaboration with United Nations Development Program. Enditem