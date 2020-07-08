Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has pledged to strengthen transportation in the east African nation’s great lakes to boost trade with other countries.

A statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said Majaliwa made the pledge on Tuesday shortly after he had inspected expansion of Mtwara port located south of the country.

“Our goal is to ease transport for neighboring countries wishing to do business with Tanzania and to allow Tanzanians to access markets in foreign countries,” he said.

On Sunday and Monday, Majaliwa inspected construction projects for Karema, Kabwe and Kasanga ports along Lake Tanganyika, one of the oldest fresh water lakes in the world.

“I have just been to Lake Tanganyika that borders with Burundi, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The government has invested heavily in the construction of ports along the lake,” he said.

Majaliwa added that a passenger and cargo ship was already on trial runs to improve marine transport in Lake Victoria.

