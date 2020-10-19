Tanzania police said on Sunday they have seized about 150 kilograms of cannabis and arrested one suspect in Serengeti district of Mara region.

Daniel Shillah, Mara regional police commander, said the cannabis, mixed in two bales of secondhand clothes, was seized on Saturday at 11 a.m. local time.

“Police are interrogating the suspect before he is arraigned in court,” said the official. Shillah said people involved in illegal cannabis business tend to stash the drugs in secondhand clothes to avoid detection by law enforcement.