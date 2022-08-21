Tanzania police seize locally made firearms used in poaching in national park

Tanzanian police have seized locally made firearms used in poaching in the Serengeti National Park and Maswa Game Reserve, police said Saturday.

Blasius Chatanda, the Simiyu regional police commander, said police are holding six suspects in connection with making the firearms and selling them to poachers.

Chatanda told a news conference that police have launched a special crackdown on locally made firearms and have seized an unspecified number of muzzleloaders and rounds of ammunition that were reportedly made by the six suspects.

He said some of the locally made firearms were used in armed robberies.

Chatanda said the crackdown on the illegal production of firearms and their usage in criminal acts was continuous. Enditem