Tanzania President meets Judges of African Court

President Samia Suluhu Hassan of the United Republic of Tanzania has engaged Judges of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

The engagement which was initiated by the African Court Judges offered the opportunity for the discussion of a number of issues, including the construction of the permanent premises of the African Continental Court in Arusha, Tanzania.

Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud President of the African Court commend the government of Tanzania for approving a budget of Tshs 4,000,000,000 (about US$1.7million) to commence the construction of the Court’s permanent premises.

“This is a big and bold step in ensuring that the African Court gets its permanent premises,” Lady Justice Aboud said

“This is a historic move and we are looking forward to its speedy construction,’’ she said, adding that this was yet another demonstration of Tanzania’s commitment to the cause of human rights, and generally, its unconditional support for the objectives of Pan Africanism.

Lady Justice Aboud reiterated the mission of the African Court which is to enhance through judicial decisions, the protective mandate of the African Commission by strengthening the human rights protection system in Africa.

She said the long-term vision is “an Africa with a viable human rights culture. This vision is informative because it states that it is only by establishing and upholding a feasible human rights culture, that we can comprehend and attain the Africa we want”.

President Hassan also commended the African Court for its commitment to promote and ensure the protection of human and peoples’ rights in Africa.

She reiterated the commitment of the government of Tanzania to the African Court’s ideals and core values of human rights, good governance, democracy, and rule of law.

She reaffirmed that Tanzania would not renege on its commitment to support and continue its obligations as the host country in strengthening the existing cooperation with the African Union.

In May this year, the Parliament of Tanzania approved the budget estimates of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation which, among others, included the costs for the construction of the African Court’s permanent premises.

The African Court, which is located in Arusha, is currently operating from its temporary offices at the Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) buildings.

The government of Tanzania had allocated about 25 hectares to the African Court in the Laki Laki area, on the outskirts of Arusha town, for the construction of the permanent premises.

The location is in the vicinity of the UN Mechanism for International Tribunals (ex-ICTR and ex-ICTY).