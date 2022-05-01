Tanzania procures 16 speed boats for monitoring fisheries in water bodies

Tanzanian authorities have procured 16 speed boats to be used in monitoring fisheries in the country’s lakes and in the Indian Ocean, a minister said on Saturday.

Mashimba Ndaki, the Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, said the boats will be used by fisheries officials for monitoring and controlling illegal fishing.

Ndaki said the boats will be allocated in Lake Victoria, Lake Tanganyika, Lake Nyasa and in the Indian Ocean for managing, protecting and developing the country’s fisheries resources.

He urged leaders in regions and districts located within lakes and rivers to support the government in its fight against illegal fishing.

At the same time, Ndaki urged fishermen against involvement in illegal fishing, warning that those caught engaged in the malpractice will face the music. Enditem

