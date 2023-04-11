Tanzania projects stable economic growth ahead

Tanzanian Vice President Philip Mpango on Monday projected stable economic growth when he launched preparations for the formulation of the Development Vision 2050.

“Prospects for the country as it inches towards 2050 show stable economic growth despite local and global economic turbulences,” said Mpango at the launch event in the capital Dodoma.

Mpango said there were indications for stable economic growth ahead of 2050 based on achievements realized during the implementation of the Development Vision 2025.

He said before the COVID-19 pandemic, the east African nation recorded an average economic growth of 6.6 percent in almost the past 20 years from 2000 to 2019.

Mpango said the growth was contributed by investments in production sectors, infrastructure and energy, transport and communications, and social services. Enditem