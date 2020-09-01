Tanzania’s wildlife conservation watchdog on Tuesday promoted 1,800 rangers to various ranks to motivate them in the fight against poaching.

Fredrick Ambwene, acting conservation commissioner for the state-run Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA), said the promotion of the rangers will hugely encourage them to take part in anti-poaching activities.

“Tanzania has not yet eliminated poaching of animals by 100 percent. And our paramilitary rangers are on the frontline of the fight against poaching,” said Ambwene shortly after the rangers were promoted in Morogoro region.

He said seven rangers were promoted to assistant senior conservation commissioners, 225 were promoted to senior conservation officials and 1,568 became full paramilitary rangers.

In June 2020, President John Magufuli told parliament that following his anti-poaching crusade after he took office in November 2015, the number of elephants in the country had risen from 43,000 in 2015 to 51,000 in 2019.