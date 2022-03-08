Tanzania Railways to conduct trial runs over renovated rail track

The Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) said on Monday it will conduct trial runs on March 10 over a 600-meter renovated rail track after a bridge was washed away by flash floods late February.

After the bridge was washed away in Morogoro region towards the end of February, TRC announced suspension of passenger and cargo operations for 10 days from Feb. 25 through March 6 between the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, and central and northern regions.

“The renovation works were massive. It first involved diverting water from the river to allow engineers to construct a new bridge,” Masanja Kadogosa, TRC director general told Xinhua by telephone.

“Our young engineers have done an outstanding job to renovate the bridge in such a short period of time,” he added.

He said the trial runs will be conducted on Thursday night of March 10, adding that TRC hoped to resume passenger and cargo train operations on March 11.

“The trial runs are aimed at making sure that TRC can resume operations with a hundred percent safety assurance to passengers and cargo,” said Kadogosa. Enditem