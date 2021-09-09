Tanzania ratifies EAC protocol on sanitary, phytosanitary

Tanzania has ratified the East African Community (EAC) Sanitary and Phytosanitary Protocol (SPS) eight years after it was endorsed in 2013, a cabinet minister told parliament on Wednesday.

The ratification of the protocol will enhance access to greater choice of safe foods and provide rules for the management of aflatoxin which poses serious threat to human and animal health, Adolf Mkenda, the Minister for Agriculture told the House in the capital Dodoma.

The protocol requires EAC member states of Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan to harmonize sanitary and phytosanitary measures for pest and disease control.

Mkenda said that ratification of the protocol will boost trade between Tanzania and other east African countries and ensure the safety of food, plant and animals.

He added that the ratification of the protocol will accelerate economic growth amongst EAC member states, especially the growth of the agricultural sector.

“We are expecting the protocol to boost trade on food crops between member states and increase business opportunities,” he said.

Mkenda said the protocol will also provide opportunities for EAC experts to cooperate in preparing standards for enforcement of mechanisms on issues of food safety, plant and animal health. Enditem