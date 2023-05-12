Tanzania reaffirms support for women empowerment in mining industry

The government of Tanzania on Wednesday reaffirmed its support for empowering women in the mining industry.

Deputy Minister for Minerals Stephen Kiruswa told parliament in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania, that the empowerment of women in the mining industry was being done by exposing them to mining investment opportunities, capital and trading.

Kiruswa also urged women in the country to join mining professional bodies, including the Tanzania Women Miners Association (TAWOMA) and the Federation of Miners Association of Tanzania (FEMATA), where they can use these bodies as platforms for exploiting opportunities in the industry.

He said the government was pushing for increased women’s contribution in the mining sector by giving them opportunities available and participating in value chain activities.

Kiruswa added the government has constructed mineral trading centers across the country which were also being used as platforms for exposing women miners to the best skills and knowledge to improve their mining undertakings. Enditem