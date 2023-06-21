Tanzania registers 240 new investment projects in nine months

Tanzania registered 240 new investment projects from July 2022 to March 2023, the Minister for Finance and Planning, Mwigulu Nchemba, told the parliament Thursday.

The registered investment projects included 89 domestic, 94 foreign and 57 joint ventures, Nchemba said when he presented the Economic Survey 2022 and the National Development Plan for 2023/2024.

He said these newly registered projects are expected to have investments totaling 4.39 billion U.S. dollars and create 39,245 employees.

Nchemba told the House in the capital of Dodoma that a surge in the registration of investment projects has been made possible by continued efforts by the government to motivate and attract investment in the country by reviewing various policies, including enacting the Tanzania Investment Act of 2022 and strengthening the enabling environment for investment.

He said other achievements attained during the period under review included the registration of five projects in export processing zones valued at 15.6 million U.S. dollars, which is expected to contribute to an export value of 12.6 million U.S. dollars and create 1,247 jobs. Enditem