Tanzania registers more investment projects

Tanzania has registered 132 investment projects valued at 3.16 billion U.S. dollars between July and November of 2022, the country’s investment authority said late Tuesday.

The Tanzania Investment Center (TIC) said in a statement that the number of registered investment projects increased by 22.2 percent compared to 108 investment projects recorded during the same period in 2021, which were worth 881 million U.S. dollars.

The statement said out of the 132 registered investment projects, 50 were foreign, 30 were domestic, and 52 were joint ventures between foreigners and Tanzanians.

The investment projects expected to create 21,297 jobs were in manufacturing industries, transportation, tourism, agriculture, services, business structures, human resource development, and financial services, said the statement.

The statement also said the rise in the registration of investment projects was a result of efforts by the government to promote the eastern African nation as a friendly investment destination. Enditem