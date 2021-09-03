Tanzania releases over US$6 million for buying maize from farmers

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said that the government has released 15 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 6 million U.S. dollars) for buying maize from farmers following a bumper harvest of the food crop in parts of the east African nation.

“There have been maize bumper harvests this year,” Majaliwa told parliament in the capital, Dodoma, on Thursday, when he responded to a lawmaker’s question on measures taken by the government to prevent the staple crop from rotting in the farms.

The government has released the money to state-run National Food Reserve Agency, which is responsible for buying the maize and storing it in its warehouses, he said.

“No maize will be left to rot,” Majaliwa said, adding that doors are open for farmers who want to sell their maize out of the country, including to neighboring Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Enditem