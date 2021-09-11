Tanzania releases US$21.6 million for buying maize stockpiles

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa announced on Friday that the government has released an additional 50 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 21.6 mln U.S. dollars) for buying maize stockpiles.

Adjourning a two-week parliamentary session in the capital Dodoma, Majaliwa said president Samia Suluhu Hassan has already authorized the release of the money.

The premier told the House that the release of the additional funds followed an appealed by Members of Parliament on Thursday to the government to release about 43 million U.S. dollars for buying the food crop stockpiled across the country.

Majaliwa ordered the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure that buying of the stockpiled maize starts on Sept. 13 throughout the east African nation.

He also ordered the ministry to open as many centers as possible for buying the maize.

He instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to hasten exports of maize to Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Majaliwa added that exports of the food crop should not endanger the country’s food security. Enditem