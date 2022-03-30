Tanzania removes 42 levies imposed on coffee to boost production in Kagera region

The government of Tanzania on Tuesday announced the removal of 42 levies out of 47 levies imposed on coffee for growers of the cash crop in Kagera region to boost production.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa announced the removal of the 42 levies on the crop in a meeting with coffee growers and cooperative societies specifically dealing with coffee in Kagera region, one of the leading coffee producing regions in the country.

A statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said Majaliwa announced the removal of the 42 levies imposed on coffee for growers of the cash crop in Kagera region following recommendations made by a task force he had formed to look at the running of coffee cooperative societies in the region.

According to the statement, the Prime Minister observed that the chain of levies imposed on coffee growers in the region discouraged them to grow the crop, leading to its poor production.

Hussein Bashe, the Minister for Agriculture, said the levies imposed on coffee were burdensome to growers of the cash crop in Kagera region.

Faustin Kamuzora, the Kagera regional administrative secretary, said Kagera region harvested 52,000 tons of coffee in the 2021/2022 farming season of the crop valued at 69 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 30 million U.S. dollars). Enditem