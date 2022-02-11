Tanzania requests African Development Bank to support empowerment of women, youth

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday requested the African Development Bank (AfDB) to support the east African nation toward the empowerment of women and youth.

A statement by the Directorate of Presidential Communications said President Hassan made the appeal when she held talks with the AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania.

She said Tanzania is ready to partner with the AfDB in rolling out development programs for the economic empowerment of women and youth, including petty traders.

“My government is very passionate about issues affecting ordinary people and is keen to work with the African Development Bank to ensure we empower women and youth of this country,” said the head of state.

She said Tanzania was ready to take part in AfDB’s Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) program, which is a Pan-African initiative aimed at bridging a 42-billion-U.S.-dollar financing gap facing women in Africa.

Adesina offered full support to President Hassan’s government, describing the AfDB as “a partner of choice for Tanzania.”

“She (President Hassan) is an action-driven president. She is an example not only for women and girls in Tanzania, but also for women and girls in Africa and everywhere. I came to assure her that she will get extreme support from me and from the African Development Bank,” he said. Enditem