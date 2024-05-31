Tanzania requires US$378 million to repair El Nino-damaged infrastructure

Xinhua
El Nino rains
El Nino rains causing flooding in East Africa

Tanzania needs more than 986 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 378.4 million U.S. dollars) to renovate roads and bridges damaged by El Nino-influenced heavy rains, a cabinet minister said on Wednesday.

Minister of Works Innocent Bashungwa said the amount required for the renovations was determined by an assessment conducted by relevant authorities in April 2024.

Bashungwa made these remarks when he presented his ministry’s budget estimates for the 2024/2025 financial year in parliament in the capital, Dodoma.
He said that the government has already released 72 billion shillings (about 27.6 million dollars) for renovating the damaged roads and bridges across the country.

The government is awaiting the Tanzania Meteorological Authority’s announcement of the end of the heavy rains, which started in September 2023 and are expected to continue through May 2024, before floating tenders to rehabilitate the damaged infrastructure, he added.

