Tanzania reviews ICT policy to boost digital economy

The Tanzanian government has started to review its policy on information and communications technology (ICT) to enable it to support the digital economy aimed at transforming the country’s economy, a senior official said on Monday.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology Celestine Kakele said the revision of the ICT policy was intended to create a conducive environment for spurring the digital economy.

Kakele told the seventh ICT conference in Tanzania held in the port city of Dar es Salaam that the government will continue creating a conducive atmosphere that will enable investors to be innovative as the country moves towards applying technology in promoting the digital economy.

“Women and girls should use available platforms in ICT for their day-to-day activities aimed at empowering them economically.”

Minister of Information, Communication and Information Technology Nape Nnauye told parliament in May that preparations were underway to spur the digital economy.

Nnauye said the government had set aside 150 million U.S. dollars for the strategy that would see the East African nation’s economy going digital.