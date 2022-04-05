Tanzania reviews youth policy to safeguard welfare

The government of Tanzania said on Monday it is reviewing its youth policy of 2007 with a view to promoting young people’s full potential in the socio-economic development of the east African nation.

Patrobas Katambi, the Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Labor, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disabilities, revealed about the review of the youth policy when he launched a youth program aimed at safeguarding young people by improving their health and wellbeing.

The 5.1-million-U.S.-dollar program is being implemented by the government of Tanzania in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Switzerland.

Katambi said the government is taking various initiatives to promote and leverage young people’s full potentials, including implementing social skills programs and strengthening the private sector for the creation of more jobs for them.

He said the revision of the youth policy will result in the enactment of laws governing their rights and welfare.

“We strongly believe that investment in young people is critical to achieve the sustainable development goals in Africa and in Tanzania, a country where more than three quarters of its population is below the age of 35,” said Mark Schreiner, UNFPA Country Representative for Tanzania.

Didier Chassot, the ambassador of Switzerland to Tanzania, urged the youth in their respective capacities to embrace the program as part of the momentum towards a healthier, more equal and more prosperous generation.

Fatina Kiluvia, a program analyst for the UNFPA, said on Sunday the three-year program will focus on interventions that create a conducive socio-economic, legal, policy environment and capacity development for adolescents and the youth. Enditem