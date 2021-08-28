Tanzania secures US$51.6 million grant to support poor households

Tanzania on Thursday secured a 450 million Swedish Krona (about 51.6 million U.S. dollars) grant from the Swedish government for supporting more than seven million poor households under a poverty reduction program.

An agreement to the grant was signed in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam between Tanzania’s permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Emmanuel Tutuba, and the Swedish ambassador to Tanzania, Anders Sjoberg.

Speaking after the signing of the agreement, Tutuba said the over seven million extremely poor households will be supported through the second phase of a poverty reduction program that seeks to improve access to income-earning opportunities and socio-economic services.

He said an evaluation on the impact of the poverty reduction program in both mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar shows that absolute poverty has been reduced by eight percent.

“This is a great achievement as our people are gradually moving out of abject poverty to the level where they can contribute to economic growth,” said Tutuba.

The Swedish envoy said the program provides families with basic protection from economic shocks, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Enditem