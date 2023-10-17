Tanzania seeks to provide more citizens with Lake Victoria water

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Tuesday that plans are underway to supply as many citizens as possible with safe and clean water from Lake Victoria in an effort to end water shortages experienced in most parts of the East African nation.

Hassan made the pledge shortly after inaugurating a Lake Victoria water supply project for more than 40,000 people in Shelui Township in Iramba District in Tanzania’s central region of Singida at the end of her three-day official visit to the region.

“We want water drawn from Lake Victoria to benefit as many people as possible,” she told a public rally in Iramba district.

The government completed the implementation of the Lake Victoria water project for the Nzega, Tabora, and Igunga areas located in central Tanzania in 2020, Hassan said, adding that plans are also on track to supply people in the Dodoma region with water from Lake Victoria, shared by Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda.