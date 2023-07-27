Tanzania sees decreasing food prices following improved harvests

Tanzanian authorities said Wednesday that food prices have started to decrease following improved crop harvests in most parts of the East African nation.

The Minister for Industry and Trade Ashatu Kijaji said prices of common food crops like maize, rice, beans and pulses have gone down following the improved harvests.

Presenting a report on the general trend of prices of various goods in the 2022/2023 fiscal year in the capital of Dodoma, Kijaji said the average price of rice as of June 2023 has gone down to 2,705 Tanzanian shillings (about 1.1 U.S. dollars) per kg compared to 4,000 shillings per kg in October 2022.

She said the price of maize went down to 771 shillings per kg as of June 2023, compared to 1,612 shillings per kg recorded in July 2022. Enditem