Tanzania sees increased tobacco production

Tobacco production in Tanzania has increased from 60 million kg in 2022 to 125 million kg in 2023, an official said Thursday.

While addressing the 5th general meeting of the Tobacco Cooperative Joint Enterprise Ltd (TCJE) held in the Morogoro region, Stanley Mnozya, the director general of the Tanzania Tobacco Board, said the board has taken measures aimed at increasing the production of the crop to 231 million kg in 2024.

He said a target set by the election manifesto of the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (literally meaning the Party of the Revolution in English) is to produce 250 million kg of tobacco by 2025.

Mnozya attributed the increased production of the cash crop to finding new buyers of the crop which has reached 11 companies.

Ntezilyo John, the TCJE chairperson, said cultivation of tobacco in the country was facing a number of challenges, including delayed payments from tobacco buyers and a lack of subsidized fertilizers for tobacco growers. Enditem