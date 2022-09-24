Tanzania sees reduction in HIV and malaria transmissions – Philip Mpango

Tanzania has reduced mother-to-child transmission of HIV from 41 percent in 2000 to about 11 percent in 2021, Vice President Philip Mpango has said.

In addition, the incidence of malaria per 1,000 people has dropped from 162 in 2015 to 76 in 2021, according to Mpango.

A statement by the Vice President’s Office issued late Thursday said Mpango revealed the latest HIV and malaria statistics when he addressed the 7th Global Fund Replenishment Conference in New York on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly.

According to the statement, the Vice President said the reduction in mother-to-child transmission of HIV has averted more than 200,000 child HIV infections and more than 100,000 deaths since 2000.

He said although Tanzania is yet to reach epidemic control, it is committed to attaining the global target of ending HIV/AIDS by 2030 through adopting new technologies and innovative strategies.

In fighting tuberculosis (TB), he said Tanzania still faced obstacles such as limited access to TB diagnostic services, especially in areas with key and vulnerable populations, including mineworkers, fisherfolk and prisoners. Enditem