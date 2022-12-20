Tanzania sees rise on poaching for meat

Wildlife experts on Saturday expressed concern over what they described as rising poaching of wild animals in Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park ecosystem for bush meat.

The experts meeting in the Serengeti National Park to address the alarming poaching of wild animals for bush meat, said the malpractice was threatening the existence of a number of animal species, including rhinos, antelopes, zebra and eland.

“These animals face extinction because they are the most hunted for bush meat,” said Julius Nyahongo, a senior lecturer at the University of Dodoma (UDOM).

Nyahongo said various studies had shown that most of the animals were being killed by poachers that reside adjacent to game protected areas that use motorbikes to ferry the game meat.

The wildlife experts came from UDOM, the Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA), the wildlife department of the Sokoine University of Agriculture in Morogoro region, Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) and international conservation organizations, including WWF.

Nyahongo said technology, including the use of mobile phones and motorbikes, highly contributed in the poaching of the wild animals for bush meat.

Regius Komba, the commanding officer for the Serengeti National Park, said the two-day meeting was aimed at identifying and dismantling syndicates of poachers for bush meat and the technology they are using in poaching.

Gasto Mushi from WWF Tanzania said the conservation organization was engaged in creating projects adjacent to game protected areas aimed at discouraging people from poaching for bush meat.

Masegeri Rurai from the Frankfurt Zoological Society (FZS) said his organization was training 120 primary and secondary school students each year on the impact of poaching and wildlife conservation. Enditem