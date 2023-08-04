Tanzania seizes over 6,000 kg of dried cannabis

Tanzanian authorities on Wednesday announced the seizure of 6,550 kg of dried cannabis and 120 kg of cannabis seeds in the country’s eastern region of Morogoro.

The Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) said that during an eight-day special operation, authorities also destroyed 489 hectares of cannabis.

The statement said 18 suspects were detained in connection with the seized cannabis in the Morogoro region, one of the country’s top regions in cannabis cultivation.

In June, the DCEA announced in a statement the seizure of the largest ever illicit drugs, including 200 kg of heroin, in a massive crackdown in four regions. Enditem