Tanzania sets aside US$4 million for completion of fire, rescue stations

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said on Wednesday the government has set aside 9.93 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 4.2 million U.S. dollars) for the completion of the construction of fire and rescue stations in seven regions to enhance rescue operations.

A statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said Majaliwa made the remarks when he inaugurated fire and rescue stations at Nzuguni and Chamwino in the capital Dodoma.

The construction and equipping of the fire and rescue stations with modern facilities was aimed at reinforcing rescue operations during fire outbreaks to save people’s lives and their property, the prime minister said.

Majaliwa said the construction of the fire and rescue stations will be completed during the 2023/2024 financial year that starts on July 1, 2023, and ends on June 30, 2024.

The construction of the stations will be undertaken in Songwe, Simiyu, Kagera, Njombe, Manyara, Katavi and Geita regions, said Majaliwa. Enditem