Tanzania Sets Benchmark in Digital Public Finance—Accountant General

The Accountant General of the United Republic of Tanzania, Mr. Leonard Mkude, has underscored Tanzania’s leadership in the digital transformation of public financial management, describing it as a strategic shift from vendor-reliant systems to robust, internally developed solutions.

Mr. Mkude disclosed this information in his presentation titled “Digital Transformation in Public/Government Finance – A Case Study of the Office of the Accountant General” during the 5th CFO & Public Finance Conference, held on April 3rd and 4th, 2025, at the prestigious Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

He elaborated on how Tanzania has transformed its public finance ecosystem, establishing itself as a leading force in digital innovation across the continent.

Mr. Mkude said Tanzania had replaced costly proprietary platforms such as Oracle with a locally developed system now deployed in over 600 government institutions.

“We have moved away from relying on external vendors. Our accounting software was developed internally and is now used across over 600 government entities,” he stated.

This strategic pivot has reduced operational costs, increased system adaptability, and allowed for rapid, context-specific updates, Mkude explained.

Full Automation Across Government

At the heart of the transformation is MUSE—a locally developed, integrated financial management system that automates critical government operations, including procurement, payroll, receivables, payables, and asset management.

The system also provides a centralized platform for revenue collection, enabling real-time tracking of public income streams from tax authorities and other sources.

“Automation is just the beginning,” Mkude noted. “What matters is how we use the data for strategic financial planning.”

Driving Transparency and Accountability

Mr. Mkude stressed that integrity, transparency, and accountability underpin Tanzania’s digital journey.

Real-time reporting tools now allow the government to monitor budget execution, liabilities, and national cash positions with immediate visibility—systems that are directly linked to the Office of the Auditor General. “Every coin collected and spent is monitored,” he said. “Since we are managing taxpayers’ money, integrity is non-negotiable.”

From Data Silos to Central Intelligence

The government has also developed a central data warehouse that integrates information from multiple agencies, enabling customized reporting and improved forecasting.

“Our consolidated financial statements are now foundational to Tanzania’s Vision 2050. We use them to identify resource gaps and economic diversification opportunities,” Mr. Mkude said.

Recognized Impact

Tanzania’s digital finance reforms have delivered tangible benefits, including improved revenue collection, better risk management, and greater regulatory compliance. The initiative has also enhanced resilience during crises and contributed to environmental sustainability.

As a result, Tanzania has become a model for other African nations, such as Zambia and Mozambique, with the World Bank enlisting Tanzania to help guide peer countries in replicating its systems.

Challenges Ahead

Despite the progress, Mr. Mkude acknowledged ongoing challenges, including cybersecurity threats, institutional resistance to change, and the need for continuous workforce development. “Cyber risks evolve daily, so we must stay ahead with strong data protection frameworks and constant monitoring,” he said.

Finance Leadership Recognized

Mr. Akin Naphtal, CEO of InstinctWave, emphasized the evolving role of finance in driving business transformation.

“Finance is no longer just about crunching numbers. It’s about leveraging data, technology, and strategic insights to drive decisions that shape industries, economies, and governance,” he noted.

Mr. Naphtal also highlighted the vital role finance professionals play behind the scenes, often without recognition, stating, “This conference is about acknowledging their real impact.”

The conference, hosted by InstinctWave under the theme “Future Trends: The Next Wave of Sustainable Finance Innovation,” brought together finance leaders and policymakers from across Africa, including participants from Tanzania, Uganda, and The Gambia.

The 2025 CFO and Public Finance Awards were held on April 4th alongside the event to celebrate excellence in financial leadership and institutional impact, bringing together distinguished organizations and professionals from across the region.

It was an evening dedicated to recognizing those who have made significant contributions to advancing financial governance and driving positive change within the public and private sectors.

Ultimately, the Accountant General of the United Republic of Tanzania, Leonard Mkude, was honored with the prestigious Public Sector Finance Leader of the Year Award. Under his leadership, the Finance Team of the Accountant General of Tanzania achieved excellence, earning the Gold Award for Finance Team of the Year.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh