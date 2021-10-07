Tanzania sets funds for construction of fishing harbor

Tanzanian government has set aside 50 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 21.7 million U.S. dollars) for the construction of a fishing harbor, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said.

Majaliwa said the fishing harbor will be built along the Indian Ocean’s coastal district of Kilwa in Lindi region, making it the first ever fishing harbor to be built in the east African nation.

“The construction of the fishing harbor is intended to improve the country’s fishing industry and help boost the economic growth and improve the welfare of people,” he told a public rally in Kilwa district.

He said experts have surveyed the country’s entire coastal line from Tanga through Mtwara and recommended that the fishing harbor should be built in Kilwa district.