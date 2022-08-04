Tanzania starts construction of dams in drought-prone areas

Tanzanian Minister for Water Jumaa Aweso on Wednesday announced the start of the construction of 10 dams in drought-prone areas for both human and livestock use.

Speaking after he inspected the construction of a dam at Kelema village in Chemba district in Dodoma region, Aweso said construction of the 10 dams will cost 4.5 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 1.93 million U.S. dollars).

He said six of the dams will be built in Dodoma region and four will be built in Singida region, adding that both regions in central Tanzania experience prolonged dry spells.

“The dams will be used for harvesting rainwater that will be used for human consumption, irrigation farming as well as livestock during dry seasons,” said Aweso. Enditem