Tanzania starts distribution of subsidized fertilizers to farmers

The Tanzania Fertilizer Regulatory Authority (TFRA) said on Sunday it has identified 218 agents across the country for the distribution of subsidized fertilizers to farmers.

TFRA said in a statement that the 218 identified agents will start distributing the subsidized fertilizers to farmers on Monday.

The agents are based in Dar es Salaam, Iringa, Kigoma, Kilimanjaro, Mbeya, Njombe, Ruvuma, Shinyanga, Songwe, Katavi, Manyara, Mwanza, Tabora, Arusha, Geita, Simiyu and Tanga regions, said the statement.

On Aug. 8, President Samia Suluhu Hassan launched a fertilizer subsidy program for the 2022/2023 farming season on the climax of a week-long annual agricultural show in the Mbeya region with a view to boosting agricultural production.

Speaking after she had launched the program, President Hassan urged farmers to make better use of the opportunity by increasing agricultural efficiency and yields for domestic consumption and export.

“While the government has set aside funds for fertilizer subsidy, I would like to ask farmers to cultivate commercially to enable them to harvest enough food so that we can export the surplus,” she said. Enditem