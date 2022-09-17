Tanzania stiffens laws on protection of water sources

Tanzania’s parliament on Thursday passed a bill for the amendment of water resources management laws to enable them to mete out punitive measures against offenders.

The amended water resources management laws aim at protecting water sources, including imposing stiff fines on illegal activities in protected areas.

Jumaa Aweso, the minister of water, told the House in the capital Dodoma that the amendments were designed at increasing the management capacity for water resources to facilitate supervision and aligning with changes recorded in the water sector.

Aweso said the amendments also introduced water impoundment and diversion permits to control the growing tendency of water diversion from rivers for farming activities which threatens the sustainability of water resources.

He added that most of the water resources in the country have been stressed by various causes, including climate change. “It is high time water resources are protected at all costs to avoid water shortage,” said the minister. Enditem