The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) on Tuesday suspended a private entertainment television station Wasafi for six months after it aired offensive content.

Johannes Kalungule, TCRA’s acting director, said the television station on Jan. 1 televised live singer and socialite Gigy Money, dancing almost naked.

“This is against the communications and broadcasting regulations. The television station is required to stop broadcasting with immediate effect for six months and issue a public apology,” said Kalungule.

The official said Wasafi Television will face additional legal measures if it failed to observe the directive.

In Aug. 2020, TCRA suspended privately-owned Clouds FM Radio station and Clouds Television for violating the Political Party Elections Broadcasts Code of 2014.

The radio and television stations were suspended for seven days after they had reported unauthorized election statistics. Enditem