Tanzania’s communications watchdog on Friday imposed a seven-day ban on a private radio station after it was found breaching broadcasting ethics.

The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) imposed the ban on Wasafi FM Radio from Sept. 11 to 18 for airing abusive language last month in its two programs called Mashamsham and the Switch.

“Wasafi FM Radio should issue an apology to the government and its audiences for the mistakes it has made,” said TCRA in a statement.

On Aug. 28, TCRA fined Raha Limited, one of the country’s leading internet providers, 11.8 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 5 million U.S. dollars) for violating communications regulations.