Tanzania, Sweden sign agreement to enhance teaching environment in Tanzania

Tanzania and Sweden on Thursday signed an 84-million-U.S.-dollar grant agreement to fortify the implementation of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) Teachers Support Program in Tanzania.

A statement by the Ministry of Finance said the grant to be provided by the GPE through the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency was signed by the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Natu El-maamry Mwamba, and the Swedish ambassador to Tanzania, Charlotta Ozaki Macias, at a ceremony witnessed by GPE donors held in Tanzania’s commercial hub of Dar es Salaam.

Mwamba said the grant symbolized a shared commitment to empowering teachers, improving gender equality, fostering inclusion, and enhancing schools’ overall teaching and learning environment in Tanzania.

“To transform the basic education sector for improved inclusive student-based teaching for quality learning, improvements should be realized in teachers’ workforce planning and management,” she said.