Tanzania takes measures to control importation of illicit drugs

Tanzania’s anti-narcotics authorities said Wednesday they have taken measures aimed at controlling the importation of illicit drugs into the country.

Gerald Kusaya, commissioner general of the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA), said the measures included reinforcing security at airports and along the borders.

The measures have started to bear fruits in controlling the most common drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin, Kusaya said during a meeting with the Parliamentary Committee on HIV/AIDS and Drugs in the capital Dodoma. However, he said cannabis is now in high use because of its easy availability and that it’s illegally cultivated in some parts of the country.

He said the DCEA was working closely with the Ministry of Agriculture to crack down on cannabis cultivation which was against the laws of the country. Enditem