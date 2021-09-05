Tanzania takes remarkable control over cybercrime

Tanzanian authorities said on Saturday they have managed to control cybercrime by about 90 percent.

Faustine Ndugulile, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, said the remarkable control over cybercrime in the east African country followed strict measures taken by the government.

Ndugulile said the measures to control cybercrime included the creation by the government of a special center for reporting incidents related to the criminal act.

He made the remarks when he inspected construction of a one-stop center for telecommunications services operated by state-run Tanzania Telecommunications Corporation.

Ndugulile said since the special center for reporting cybercrime related incidents was opened recently by the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority, about 31,000 complaints were reported by people.

The minister appealed to members of the public to continue reporting such incidents to the center to enable the government take appropriate action.

Tanzania enacted the Cybercrimes Act in 2015, which criminalizes and penalizes a number of cyber activities such as data espionage, publication of child pornography, publication of false, deceptive, misleading or inaccurate information. Enditem