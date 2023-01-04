Tanzania to allocate about 1.5 million hectares of protected areas for human use

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has authorized the allocation of 1,492,703 hectares of protected areas for farming and livestock keeping, an official said Tuesday.

Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development Minister Angelina Mabula said the land earmarked for allocation for human use will also be apportioned from the country’s state-run ranches.

Mabula told a news conference in the port city of Dar es Salaam that the president has also revoked 707,962 hectares in 12 wetland forests and 46,715 hectares in seven forest reserves for allocation to villagers in respective areas.

She said a ministerial committee, which looked at land conflicts pitting protected areas, farmers, and livestock keepers, has directed regional commissioners in regions where land allocation has been done to oversee the allocation.

Mabula said the ministerial committee has directed the regional commissioners to complete the allocation of the land by March 30, 2023. Enditem