Tanzania to build crop markets along borders

The Tanzanian government said on Wednesday that plans are underway to construct markets for crops along the East African nation’s borders.

Deputy Minister for Agriculture Anthony Mavunde told the parliament in the capital of Dodoma that the government was in talks with some neighboring countries on the possibility of constructing markets for crops along the borders.

He did not mention borders to be earmarked for the construction of the markets, but Tanzania borders Kenya and Uganda to the north, Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the west, and Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique to the south.

Mavunde made the remarks while responding to Stella Fiyao, a member of parliament on women special seats, who had wanted to know the government’s plans to look for markets for the country’s crops.

He said Tanzania has already secured markets for cashew nuts in the United States, and avocados in China, India and South Africa, adding that efforts are still being made to find markets for cereals in other African countries. Enditem