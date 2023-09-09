Tanzania to buy over 300,000 tonnes of food reserves in 2023

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said Friday that the country’s food reserve agency planned to buy 305,000 tonnes of cereal crops in 2023.

The National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) planned to buy the cereal crops harvested in the 2022/2023 season to attain food security in the country, Majaliwa said at the end of a two-week parliamentary session in the capital of Dodoma.

He said until now the NFRA has bought 175,000 tonnes of cereal crops, including maize, from farmers across the country.

In addition, Majaliwa told the parliament that the government has secured 480,662 tonnes of fertilizers out of 849,219 tonnes required in the 2023/2024 farming season.