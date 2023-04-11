Tanzania to construct dry port on border with Zambia to enhance cargo handling

Tanzanian authorities on Tuesday told parliament that plans are underway to construct a dry port on the country’s border with Zambia to enhance the handling of cargo to and from landlocked neighboring countries.

Atupele Mwakibete, deputy minister for Works and Transport, said the dry port will be built at Tunduma on the border between the two countries during the 2023/2024 financial year that starts on July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.

“The government is in final preparations for the implementation of the project,” Mwakibete told the House in the capital Dodoma.

Mwakibete said the state-run Tanzania Ports Authority has completed undertaking feasibility studies for the development of dry ports in the East African nation, including the Tanzania-Zambia border dry port. Enditem