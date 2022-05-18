Tanzania to construct specialized hospital for children, women

Tanzanian health authorities on Monday announced plans to construct a specialized hospital in the 2022/2023 financial year that will only cater to children and women.

Tanzanian Minister for Health Ummy Mwalimu made the announcement when she tabled her ministry’s budget estimates for the 2022/2023 financial year that runs from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023. She said the new medical facility, the first of its kind in the East African nation, is intended to address maternal, neonatal and infant mortality rates in the country.

She said the construction of the new hospital for children and women in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania, will go in tandem with the construction of neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) in 100 district hospitals.

“The NICUs are intended to intensify the fight against maternal, neonatal and infant mortality rates, including teenage pregnancies in the country,” said Mwalimu, noting that the government has allocated 23.3 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 10 million U.S. dollars) for the construction of the NICUs.

She added that the NICUs will be equipped with modern medical facilities and professional health care providers.