A Tanzanian senior wildlife research scientist said on Wednesday the east African nation has started creating a database for chimpanzees.

“The database for chimpanzees will primarily focus on the animals’ population, habitat, ecology and human threats that they face,” Edward Kohi, a principal research officer with the Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (TAWIRI), told Xinhua by phone.

Kohi, who doubles as TAWIRI’s head of wildlife population monitoring, said the database for chimpanzees will largely be useful in the conservation and protection of the endangered rare animals.

“We have already completed population census for the Mahale Mountains National Park in Kigoma region and we are proceeding to other chimpanzee range areas,” said Kohi when he was asked to explain progress made toward the implementation of the Tanzania Chimpanzee Conservation Action Plan for 2018-2023.

According to TAWIRI, the country’s chimpanzee population is estimated at 2,500, most of which are found outside the protected areas that are under constant pressure from surrounding communities.