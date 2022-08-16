Tanzania to distribute 7 million coffee seedlings to farmers in southern highlands

Seven million hybrid coffee seedlings will be distributed to growers of the cash crop in three regions in Tanzania’s southern highlands to boost production and improve the farmers welfare, an official said on Monday.

Gervas Chiza, the coordinator of the Smallholder Coffee Development Project in Tanzania’s Southern Highlands (CODE-P), said the hybrid coffee seedlings will be distributed to 24,000 households in coffee growing regions of Mbeya, Ruvuma and Songwe.

Chiza said CODE-P will work closely with cooperative societies during the distribution of the coffee seedlings to ensure that the seedlings were given to intended coffee growers.

He said the seedlings to be distributed produced bumper yields within two years after they were planted.

Daines Mtei, an official from the Ministry of Agriculture, described the distribution of the hybrid coffee seedlings as a savior to coffee growers in the three southern highland regions.