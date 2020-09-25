Tanzanian authorities on Friday announced measures aimed at encouraging people to establish private wildlife zoos, ranches and farms.

Aloyce Nzuki, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, said the measures included reduction of prices for wildlife breeding stock.

Nzuki said the price for a parent buffalo has been reduced from 4.1 million Tanzanian shillings (about 1,760 U.S. dollars) to 210,000 shillings, adding that the price for a parent grant’s gazelle has been reduced from 300,000 shillings to 90,000 shillings.

In January 2020, President John Magufuli urged his countrymen to invest in the wildlife sector by establishing wildlife zoos, ranches and farms as one way of enhancing conservation of the animals and subsequently promoting tourism.

Currently, Tanzania has 23 wildlife zoos, 20 wildlife farms and six wildlife ranches.